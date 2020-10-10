TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Harry R Brown, 96, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Tyler Memorial. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 Arrangements by Tyler Memorial, Tyler. Mr. Brown was born December 10, 1923, and died October 3, 2020.
Harry R Brown
TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Harry R Brown, 96, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Tyler Memorial. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 Arrangements by Tyler Memorial, Tyler. Mr. Brown was born December 10, 1923, and died October 3, 2020.
TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Harry R Brown, 96, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Tyler Memorial. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 Arrangements by Tyler Memorial, Tyler. Mr. Brown was born December 10, 1923, and died October 3, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler ISD announces suspension of remote learning
-
Tyler Thrift resale shop prides itself on affordability; free community food pantry
-
Tyler teen receives award for her service to honor, appreciate law enforcement officers
-
Navy dad uses mascot costume to surprise kids at Lindale ISD elementary campus
-
New Boston woman dies after baby cut from womb