Harry R Brown
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Harry R Brown, 96, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Tyler Memorial. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 Arrangements by Tyler Memorial, Tyler. Mr. Brown was born December 10, 1923, and died October 3, 2020.

