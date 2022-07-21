Courtesy Harris J Harlan Jul 21, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Harris J HarlanTYLER — Harris J. Harlan passed away on July 15, 2022 at 5:30 am at East Texas Hospice. He was born on March 6, 1937. Obituary and Memorial service information pending. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Harris J. Harlan Harlan Linguistics Obituary Harris Pass Away Memorial Service Tyler Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 7.21.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, purifies us from all sin.” (1 John 1:7) Newspaper Ads Multi-Media Marketing Bundle WHO WE ARE TMT BIT Promo - Voting Email Contest Qtr Page Email Contest 3x5 4 Gets You MORE Bulletin Trending Topics 'American Idol' finalist, Tyler's Fritz Hager III going on tour this summer Customer-favorite Mexican food truck to open a second in East Texas Tyler meal prep business set to expand to Whitehouse Tyler couple launches unique travel business Tyler Fire Department releases identities of victims in downtown Tyler fire