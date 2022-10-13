Harold “Tex” Midkiff
YANTIS, TX — Harold Glynn “Tex” Midkiff, 72, of Yantis, Texas passed away October 6, 2022. Memorial Services will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 13 at Lowe-Gardner Funeral Home of Quitman, Texas.
 
 

