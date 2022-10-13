Courtesy Harold "Tex" Midkiff Oct 13, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Harold “Tex” MidkiffYANTIS, TX — Harold Glynn “Tex” Midkiff, 72, of Yantis, Texas passed away October 6, 2022. Memorial Services will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 13 at Lowe-Gardner Funeral Home of Quitman, Texas. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Texas Harold Glynn Midkiff Memorial Service Funeral Home Pass Away Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 10.12.22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Truly my soul finds rest in God; my salvation comes from him.” (Psalm 62:1) Newspaper Ads Multi-Media Marketing Bundle WHO WE ARE TMT Bulletin Trending Topics Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler set to open next month Reflections Wig Salon owner shares passion for helping women Everything you need to know: Texas Rose Festival event schedule, parade route Film by East Texas native premieres at Studio Movie Grill in Tyler PHOTOS: Film by East Texas native premieres at Studio Movie Grill