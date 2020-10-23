Hannha Taylor Garrett
MT. PLEASANT — Funeral services are scheduled for Hannha Taylor Garrett, 67, of Pittsburg, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Greater Bible Way Baptist Church. Interment, Whitmore Cemetery. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at The Funeral Home. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Pleasant. Ms. Garrett was born June 19, 1953, in Lone Star, and died October 18, 2020.
