Hannah Panise Sheffield
BOSSIER CITY — Funeral services for Ms. Hannah Panise Sheffield, 29, of Bossier City, LA. will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Central Assembly of God in Haughton, Louisiana. Burial will follow at Kilgore Memorial Garden. Mask are encouraged. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home of Kilgore.
 
 