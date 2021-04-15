Hannah Panise Sheffield
BOSSIER CITY — Funeral services for Ms. Hannah Panise Sheffield, 29, of Bossier City, LA. will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Central Assembly of God in Haughton, Louisiana. Burial will follow at Kilgore Memorial Garden. Mask are encouraged. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home of Kilgore.
