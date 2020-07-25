H. H. Cox, Jr.
 CANTON — Graveside services are scheduled for H. H. Cox, Jr. , 97, of Canton, 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Kyser Cemetery. Interment, Kyser Cemetery. Arrangements by Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home, Wills Point. Mr. Cox, Jr. was born January 3, 1923, in Kaufman County, and died July 19, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you