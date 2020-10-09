Gwen Lackey
 AUSTIN — Graveside services are scheduled for Gwen Lackey, 84, of Austin, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Whitehouse Cemetery on Memory Lane. Interment, Whitehouse Cemetery on Memory Lane. Arrangements by Cottle Funeral Home, Troup. Mrs. Lackey was born December 30, 1935, in Houston, and died October 6, 2020.

