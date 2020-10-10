Gwen Lackey
 AUSTIN — Funeral services are scheduled for Gwen Lackey, 84, of Austin, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Whitehouse Cemetery. Interment, Whitehouse. Visitation, 12 a.m. - 10 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Whitehouse Cemetery. Arrangements by Cottle Funeral Home, Troup. Mrs. Lackey was born October 30, 1935, in Houston, and died October 6, 2020.

