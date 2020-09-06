Gregory “Greg” Acosta
 PEORIA, ILLINOIS — Funeral Mass is scheduled for Gregory “Greg” Acosta, 28, of Lindale, 12 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment, Lindale City Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. Arrangements by Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home, Lindale. Mr. Acosta was born April 16, 1992, in La Mesa, California, and died September 2, 2020.

