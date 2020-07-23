TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Greg Hunt, 66, of Flint, 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Flint Baptist Church. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Flint Baptist Church. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Hunt was born June 19, 1954, and died July 22, 2020.
Greg Hunt
