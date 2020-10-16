Gracie Mae Lynch Dixon
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Gracie Mae Lynch Dixon, 69, of Tyler, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Hopewell Community Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mrs. Dixon was born February 1, 1951, in Smith County, and died October 5, 2020.

