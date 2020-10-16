TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Gracie Mae Lynch Dixon, 69, of Tyler, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Hopewell Community Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mrs. Dixon was born February 1, 1951, in Smith County, and died October 5, 2020.
Gracie Mae Lynch Dixon
TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Gracie Mae Lynch Dixon, 69, of Tyler, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Hopewell Community Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mrs. Dixon was born February 1, 1951, in Smith County, and died October 5, 2020.
TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Gracie Mae Lynch Dixon, 69, of Tyler, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Hopewell Community Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mrs. Dixon was born February 1, 1951, in Smith County, and died October 5, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
“This is what the LORD Almighty says: ‘In a little while I will once more shake the heavens and the earth, the sea and the dry land. I will shake all nations, and what is desired by all nations will come, and I will fill this house with glory,’ ...” (Haggai 2:6-7)
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Affidavit: Tyler man jailed for grabbing 7-year-old by neck, throwing him into room
-
Double-fatal crash in Smith County Thursday morning
-
Tyler man arrested for shooting at mobile home park
-
Babysitter accused of leaving infant alone in bathroom for three hours, arrested for endangerment
-
3 hospitalized, including infant, after wreck in Chapel Hill area