Gracie Lene Birdine
WINNSBORO — Gracie Lene Birdine passed away February 24, 2021 at Lakeview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Winnsboro, Texas at the age of 87. Her graveside services will be Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at West Chapel Cemetery, Leesburg, with Rev. Terry Moton as eulogist under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg, Texas.
