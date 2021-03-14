Glyndon Countryman
GRAND SALINE — Services for Mr. Glyndon Countryman, 85, of Grand Saline, are scheduled for 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Bartley Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Mesquite City Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Monday, March 15, 2021, at the funeral home. Mr. Countryman was born December 3, 1935 and passed away March 11, 2021.

Recommended For You