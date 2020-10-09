Glorious Lavonne Turner
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Glorious Lavonne Turner, 66, of Mt. Pleasant, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Civic Center. Interment, Shady Grove Cemetery. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at The funeral home. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Pleasant. Miss Turner was born April 25, 1954, in Barstow, Ca, and died September 30, 2020.

