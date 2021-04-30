Gloria Sowels Johnson
LARUE — Graveside services for Mrs. Gloria Johnson, 80 of Larue are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Friendship Cemetery Chandler (FACE MASK ARE ENCOURAGED) under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
 
 