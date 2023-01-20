Courtesy Gloria J Matlock Jan 20, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gloria J MatlockTYLER — Services for Mrs. Gloria Jean Matlock are scheduled for Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11:00 am in the Brooks Sterling & Garrett Memorial Chapel. Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 4:00-7:00 pm. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Business Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible verse 1.20.22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.” (Matthew 7:12) Newspaper Ads M.Parga Tree Service 64674-787980 TMT Bulletin Trending Topics Coaches introduced for FCA All-Star games Catch Me If You Can brick and mortar coming soon Adidas aims to make amends after its recent 'misfire' with Kanye West's Yeezy line Suspensions expected after Tyler-Texas High brawl Moore: Stuck on green stamps