TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Gloria Hamilton, 79, of Gladewater, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Rocky Mound Cemetery. Interment, Rocky Mound Cemetery. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Union Temple CME. Arrangements by McCauley & Son Funeral Home, Gladewater. Mrs. Hamilton was born September 1, 1940, and died August 18, 2020.
Gloria Hamilton
