Glenda Jo Chalmers
 PITTSBURG — Memorial services are scheduled for Glenda Jo Chalmers, 55, of Pittsburg, 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Metropolitan Baptist Church, Pittsburg. Interment, Cremation services under the direction of Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Ms. Chalmers was born December 18, 1964, in Clarksville, and died September 1, 2020.

