Glenda Ann (Hanks) Johnson
TYLER — A graveside service for Glenda Ann (Hanks) Johnson, 74, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Whitehouse Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Johnson was born July 3, 1946 and passed away at home surrounded by her husband and two sons on February 13, 2021.

