Glen GriffinWHITEHOUSE — Graveside services for Glen Griffin,72 of Whitehouse, are 10:30 a.m. Friday at Whitehouse Cemetery, under direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Funeral Home.