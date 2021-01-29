Glen Earl Conner
HAWKINS — Grave Side Service For Glen Earl Conner, 66, Hawkins.1 O’clock Sunday, January 31 at Jarvis College Cemetery Hawkins.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor in charge of arrangements. Viewing from 2 until 6 Saturday at D& D All Faith Chapel.
SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACE MASK REQUIRED.

