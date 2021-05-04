Gilbert R. Hearn
FLINT — Services for Gilbert Randolph Hearn, 64, of Flint will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Broadway Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home.
 
 