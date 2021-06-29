Gilbert L. Hewlett
TYLER — Gilbert L. Hewlett, 85, of Tyler, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Services will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Burks Walker Tippit Chapel in Tyler.
