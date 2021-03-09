Gerena Sumrall
MANSFIELD, FORMERLY OF HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Gerena Sumrall, 84, of Mansfield, formerly of Henderson, will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Sumrall passed away March 6, 202. She was born Dec. 6, 1936.
