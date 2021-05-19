Gerardo Olague
HENDERSON — Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Gerardo Olague, 57, of Henderson, will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 21, 2021 at St. Jude’s Catholic Church. Rosary will be 6:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Crawford A.-Crim Funeral Home chapel, with visitation following from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Mr. Olague passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021. He was born March 30, 1964.
 
 