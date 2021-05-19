Gerardo Olague
HENDERSON — Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Gerardo Olague, 57, of Henderson, will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 21, 2021 at St. Jude’s Catholic Church. Rosary will be 6:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Crawford A.-Crim Funeral Home chapel, with visitation following from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Mr. Olague passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021. He was born March 30, 1964.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Historic figures in Tyler history found in abandoned Black cemetery
-
Local business, officials weigh in on Abbott ending extra $300 for unemployment
-
Tyler lawyer announces run for 241st District Court judge seat
-
Motorcyclist saved by miracle chance and heroic efforts of Christus nurse
-
Gov. Abbott says no governmental entities, public schools in Texas cannot require mask wearing