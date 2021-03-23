Gerald Ray Alexander
MINEOLA — Memorial services for Gerald Ray Alexander, 78, of Mineola, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Mr. Alexander was born September 9, 1942 in Paris and passed away March 20, 2021, in Tyler.
