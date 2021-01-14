Gerald “Jerry” Lee Stevens
TYLER - Memorial services will be held for Gerald “Jerry” Lee Stevens, 87, of Tyler, on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 5:00 PM at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Visitation following service. Jerry was born September 1, 1933 in Hattiesburg, MS and passed away January 11, 2021.
