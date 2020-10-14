George E. Hamlin
 TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for George E. Hamlin, 73, of Lindale, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home, Lindale. Mr. Hamlin was born February 28, 1947, in Brandon, Mississippi, and died October 11, 2020.

