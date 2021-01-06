George Denzil Sitton, Jr.
TYLER, TEXAS - Mr. George Denzil Sitton, Jr., age 95 of Lindale, Texas, passed away January 2, 2021. A private graveside will be held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas.

