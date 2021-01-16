George Charlie McPherson
CLEBURNE, TEXAS - A graveside service for Mr. George Charlie McPherson, age 69 of Cleburne, Texas and formerly of Lindale, Texas, is scheduled for 2:00 PM Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the Lindale City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.