George Charlie McPherson
CLEBURNE, TEXAS - A graveside service for Mr. George Charlie McPherson, age 69 of Cleburne, Texas and formerly of Lindale, Texas, is scheduled for 2:00 PM Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the Lindale City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas.

Recommended For You


Tags