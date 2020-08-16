LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for George Anthony Gomez, 55, of Overton, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Overton City Cemetery. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, 905 S. Commerce St., Overton, 75684. Arrangements by Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Mr. Gomez was born August 1, 1965, in Houston, and died August 11, 2020.
George Anthony Gomez
