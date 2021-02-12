Geneva Parker
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Geneva Jones Parker, 56 of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11 am at Dale Chapel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Winona. FACE MASK REQUIRED. The service is under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be 2-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.

