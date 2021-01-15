Gene Smith
HENDERSON - Graveside services for Mr. Gene Smith, 69, of Good Springs, will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Duncan Cemetery. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at the funeral home. Mr. Smith passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. He was born Sept. 1, 1951.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.