Gene Smith
HENDERSON - Graveside services for Mr. Gene Smith, 69, of Good Springs, will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Duncan Cemetery. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at the funeral home. Mr. Smith passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. He was born Sept. 1, 1951.

