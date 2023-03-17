Courtesy Gene Pike Mar 17, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene PikeJACKSONVILLE — A graveside service is scheduled for Gene Pike, 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023 at Reese Cemetery in Jacksonville with Rev. Lester Foreman officiating. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Religion Business Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible verse 3.17.23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.” (Colossians 3:12) Newspaper Ads March Multi Media Bundle Unlocking Access WHO WE ARE TMT Bulletin Trending Topics Tornado warning issued for Smith County Developer gets green light for work on The Wilcox; groundbreaking set this month Things to do in East Texas this weekend Biden administration won’t appeal court ruling in Florida immigration case Building permits: March 2-9, 2023