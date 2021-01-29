Gayle Norman May
HENDERSON, TEXAS — Funeral services will be 3 PM Saturday, January 30, 20221 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Henderson. Burial with Navy Honors will follow at Lakewood Memorial Cemetery. Mr. May died January 12, 2021 in Bristow, Oklahoma and was born September 19, 1934 in Jackson, Tennessee.
