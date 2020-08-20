HOUSTON — Funeral services are scheduled for Gayle Martin, 61, of Houston, 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Concord Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Cottle Funeral Home. Arrangements by Cottle Funeral Home, Troup. Mrs. Martin was born March 10, 1959, and died August 18, 2020.
Gayle Martin
