Gayle Martin
 HOUSTON — Funeral services are scheduled for Gayle Martin, 61, of Houston, 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Cottle Funeral Home. Interment, Concord Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. August 21, 2020, at Cottle Funeral Home. Arrangements by Cottle Funeral Home, Troup. Mrs. Martin was born March 10, 1959, and died August 18, 2020.

