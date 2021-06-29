Gay Nell Wylie
HENDERSON — Funeral services of Mrs. Gay Nell Taylor Wylie, 78 of Henderson will be Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. June 29, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Strong Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Monday, June 28, 2021 at the funeral home. Mrs. Wylie passed away on June 26, 2021. She was born October 11, 1942.
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.