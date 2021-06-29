Gay Nell Wylie
HENDERSON — Funeral services of Mrs. Gay Nell Taylor Wylie, 78 of Henderson will be Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. June 29, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Strong Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Monday, June 28, 2021 at the funeral home. Mrs. Wylie passed away on June 26, 2021. She was born October 11, 1942.
 
 

