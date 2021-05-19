Gary John Wyman
TYLER — Services for Gary John Wyman, 77 of Tyler, are 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Lloyd James Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Harris Creek Cemetery. Mr. Wyman was born Nov. 6, 1943 and passed away on May 16, 2021 in Tyler.
 
 