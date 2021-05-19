Gary John Wyman
TYLER — Services for Gary John Wyman, 77 of Tyler, are 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Lloyd James Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Harris Creek Cemetery. Mr. Wyman was born Nov. 6, 1943 and passed away on May 16, 2021 in Tyler.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Historic figures in Tyler history found in abandoned Black cemetery
-
Local business, officials weigh in on Abbott ending extra $300 for unemployment
-
Tyler lawyer announces run for 241st District Court judge seat
-
Motorcyclist saved by miracle chance and heroic efforts of Christus nurse
-
Gov. Abbott says no governmental entities, public schools in Texas cannot require mask wearing