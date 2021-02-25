A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday February 27, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Frankston, with Bro George Folmar officiating. A visitation will begin at noon on the same day.
Gary Don Hutto
FRANKSTON — Gary Don Hutto age 75 of Frankston, born on April 8, 1945, passed away on February 16, 2021.
