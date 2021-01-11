Garland Gibson
TYLER - Graveside services for Mr. Garland Gibson, 86, of Henderson, will be at 2 PM Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Ebenezer Cemetery. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mr. Gibson was born October 17, 1934 in Rusk County and passed away January 8, 2021.
