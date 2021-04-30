Gareth Berry
MINEOLA — Graveside Services for Gareth Berry 40, of Mineola, TX. will be held Saturday, May 1,2021 at 11:00 AM at Cedar Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mineola, TX. Visitation will be Friday, April 30, 2021. 2 -7 PM at London’s Mortuary in Mineola, TX. Gareth was December 8, 1980 in London, England and passed away April 22, 2021 in Quitman, TX.
