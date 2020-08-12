Gabino Flores Perez
 TYLER — Funeral Mass is scheduled for Gabino Flores Perez, 66, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church 615 W. Cochran St Tyler, 75702. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Cemetery 1310 W NW Loop 323 Tyler, 75706. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Dell Chapel 620 W. Glenwood Ave Tyler, 75601. Arrangements by Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, 401 N. Fifth St Longview, 75601. Mr. Flores Perez was born October 25, 1953, and died August 9, 2020.

