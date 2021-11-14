Courtesy Fred L. Williams Nov 14, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fred L. WilliamsTYLER — Fred L. Williams, 93, of Tyler passed away November 10, 2021 in Tyler. He was born January 6, 1928 in McMinnville, Tennessee. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fred L. Williams Tyler Mcminnville Pass Away Tennessee Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 11.14.21 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “For it is God’s will that by doing good you should silence the ignorant talk of foolish people. Live as free people, but do not use your freedom as a cover-up for evil; live as God’s slaves.” (1 Peter 2:15-16) Newspaper Ads People 11/14/21 Oreck Listings & Presence Prog CHRISTUS Medicare TMT MedicareCompareUSA MK9292-3316 2022 AEP Texas Provider TMT Holiday In The Country Virtual Seminar MK9292-3382 Multi-Media Marketing Bundle Longview Roadshow - TMT Celebrating Each Life Funeral Home Modular Package - Plus Dr. Hodges RH5197-3424 Dr. Kostan PH7728-3422 Jennifer Thompson PH7694-3423 Choctaw TMT Med-Aides Ad M Roberts Digital FP Multi-Media Marketing Bundle Bulletin Trending Topics COVID-19 vaccine shouldn't be for children 2021-22 Boys Basketball Preview Golden Achievement: Miller sets new rushing mark, Legacy knocks off undefeated Garland, 41-40 East Texas Scoreboard Rusk advances after playoff win against Salado