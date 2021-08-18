Franklin Willis Jr.
MINEOLA — Funeral Services for Franklin Willis Jr. will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021at Hainesville Baptist Church, 3368 FM 49, Mineola, TX with a visitation beginning one hour prior. Funeral arrangements are through Beaty Funeral Home, Mineola.
Mr. Willis was born February 19, 1926 in Emory and passed away August 15, 2021. He was a Purple Heart recipient of World War II.
