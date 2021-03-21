Frankie Rozell
WHITEHOUSE — Graveside Services for Frankie Rozell, 90, of Whitehouse will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Frankie was born on January 17, 1931 in Tyler and passed away March 19, 2021 in Whitehouse.
 
 