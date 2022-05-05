Frank Dale Ellis
GRAND SALINE — Graveside services for Mr. Frank Dale Ellis, 86, of Springdale, AR, are scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, May 6, 2022, at Long Creek Cemetery, Sunnyvale, TX, under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. He passed away April 30, 2022, in Springdale, AR, and was born May 20, 1935, in Dallas.
 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed