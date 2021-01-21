Frank Blake
BULLARD — A funeral service for Frank Blake, 84, of Bullard will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 2:30 in the chapel of Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Darrell Wise officiating. Burial will be at Olive Branch Cemetery in Frankston. Mr. Blake was born April 8, 1936 and passed away on January 18, 2021.
