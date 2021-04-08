Francine Hall Preston
KILGORE — Graveside services will be held on April 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. Mt. Zion Cemetery in Kilgore. No public viewing. Arrangements by Victory Funeral Services. Francine was born Sept. 14, 1950 and departed this life on February 14, 2021 at her home. Survived by husband, Robert and daughters, April Dupree and Yolanda English.
 
 