Francie Clewis
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Francie Clewis, 98, of Tyler, 12 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Union Hope Cemetery/Elkhart. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mrs. Clewis was born February 16, 1922, and died August 23, 2020.

